A recovery operation is under way at Cherry Creek Reservoir to locate a kayaker and his missing dog. Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A recovery operation is under way at Cherry Creek Reservoir after a kayaker and his dog went missing in the water.

Cherry Creek State Park rangers and dive teams from South Metro Fire Rescue are included in the search effort.

Crews have been unable to locate the party. The operation mode has changed over from rescue to recovery. The scene has been turned over to @CPWCCSP and they will updates. Special thanks to @ArapahoeSO for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/J2qerH7N8x — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

Crews are searching for one party and their dog. SMFR’s drone is about to launch for an overhead perspective. pic.twitter.com/EYAwtJUv2d — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

On scene at CCSP for a reported party in the water. Dive teams working on search. Storm moving in. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4bpzzt4JfL — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.