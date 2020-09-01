Water rates at center of protest, possible city leader recalls

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A few dozen Westminster residents held a protest at Westminster City Hall on Monday afternoon to draw attention to what they call outrageous water rates.

Charlie Landherr was one of the neighbors protesting after receiving a water bill for more than $400.

“That was pretty shocking to me,” Landherr said.

When asked, Max Kirschbaum, Director for the Public Works and Utility Department for the City of Westminster, said they have reviewed their billing system and meters and have not found errors.

Kirschbaum also said rates typically go up every January after city approval. Complaints and calls in the summer are also common.

“We will receive increase this time of year when people start to receive that first or second irrigation bill,” Kirschbaum said.

However, Landherr and his neighbors say they have a problem with the high rates.

“I just noticed how outrageous water rates are in Westminster compared to any other city,” said Landherr.

Westminster provided FOX31 and Channel 2 News with charts that compare Westminster to other nearby municipalities. They show Westminster falls from the middle to the upper range, depending on gallon usage.

Kirschbaum also pointed to drought conditions in Colorado and families staying home more because of the pandemic as possible explanations for higher usage and therefore higher bills.

But Landherr didn’t buy those explanations and said they want to see rates lowered. They also had a petition circulating Monday night to recall city council members as well as the city manager.

Kirschbaum said the city is already planning to review water rates over the next few months that would impact rates in 2022. He said there is no increase scheduled for 2021.

He said any resident with serious questions about water usage should contact his department.