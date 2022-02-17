Watch: Woman, dogs pulled from icy pond in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bodycam video shows the dramatic rescue of a woman who tried to save her dogs after they chased geese and fell through the ice into freezing water on Jan. 28.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. to the Brighton Recreation Center. In the video, the officer runs to the scene where Brighton Fire Battalion Chief Colin Brunt along with Officer Levy Slagle are giving the woman instructions so they can pull her out of the chilly pond. As she’s screaming in fear and distress, they slide her out of the water onto the ice to safety.

Engine 5 firefighters then focus on getting the dogs out of the water as one manages to get a canine out before the video ends. Both dogs were rescued, Brighton Fire said.

Brighton Fire said the woman was yelling that she could not swim. When rescuers pulled her to safety, she was crying that she could not feel anything.

She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Brighton Police remind people to stay off of frozen lakes.