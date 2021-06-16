Watch: Multiple cameras capture bear roaming Lone Tree neighborhoods

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Reports, photos, and videos have poured in over the last week of a bear hanging out in residential areas of Lone Tree.

Here he is! Credit: Susie Finley

The Lone Tree Police Department said it has received calls of bear sightings in the Montecito, Carriage Club, Heritage Hills and Charter neighborhoods.

The bear has been reported climbing fences, cleaning out bird feeders, swimming in a resident’s pool, and sometimes just laying around. During this time, LTPD has been in contacted with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which has advised the following:

If the bear stays as mobile as it has been, is not aggressive toward people and is not creating property damage concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife expects he will leave the residential areas on his own and move back into the open space and mountain areas

Residents are urged to minimize food sources for the bear

Keep trash in sheds and garages

Don’t fill bird and other wildlife feeders.

