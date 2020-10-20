Man identified after his body was found on Guanella Pass in 1974

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Park County Coroner’s Office held a news conference Tuesday to provide details on a Cold Case from 1974.

The man has been identified as Anthony John Armburst III. He has surviving immediate family; a daughter and granddaughter, according to the coroner’s office.

The Park County Coroner’s Office said that through research, they learned of a suicide pact Armburst had with his second wife, Renee Armburst. Armbrust was diagnosed with a terminal illness. It is not known if Armbrust died by suicide or died from a fall.

Armburst’s body was found on Guanella pass 46-years ago. His wife, Renee, is still listed as missing.

We will update the story after the news conference.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories