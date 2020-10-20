Man identified after his body was found on Guanella Pass in 1974

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Park County Coroner’s Office held a news conference Tuesday to provide details on a Cold Case from 1974.

The man has been identified as Anthony John Armburst III. He has surviving immediate family; a daughter and granddaughter, according to the coroner’s office.

The Park County Coroner’s Office said that through research, they learned of a suicide pact Armburst had with his second wife, Renee Armburst. Armbrust was diagnosed with a terminal illness. It is not known if Armbrust died by suicide or died from a fall.

Armburst’s body was found on Guanella pass 46-years ago. His wife, Renee, is still listed as missing.

We will update the story after the news conference.