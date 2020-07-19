WATCH LIVE: Pro-Police rally interrupted by counter-protest at Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:25 p.m.) SkyFOX is currently grounded due to lightning but we are now streaming live from a roof cam. WARNING: Video may capture violence and written profanity. An organized pro-police rally that began at 3 p.m. at Civic Center Park turned into a conflict between pro- and anti- police demonstrators.

The counterprotesters gathered at the Capitol and marched to the park, where they crashed the rally. Denver Police, including their SWAT team, are on scene.

SkyFOX is over the scene. We have watched numerous scuffles breakout among people there. We have a crew on scene.