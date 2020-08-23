Mayor Hancock, Denver police discuss Saturday night protest

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department along with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver Director of Safety Murphy Robinson provided an update to Saturday night’s incident at the Denver Police Department and the surrounding area.

Hancock said in a Tweet following the news conference:

Working for change in our democracy comes from peaceful protest and the ballot box. Inciting violence and vandalism is not about making change, it is about anarchy, chaos and mindless destruction. We will not tolerate it in the City of Denver. Unfortunately, there is a toxic combination of organized efforts on the extreme left and organized efforts on the extreme right to exploit this time when our recovery as a country requires collaboration and cooperation. What happened in Denver and across many other cities last night was not protest in the tradition of Martin Luther King, Jr. or John Lewis, and it does not reflect who we are as a community. I am encouraging every elected official in our city – legislators, city council, school board and our clergy and civic leaders – to make clear in statements today that anarchy and vandalism dressed up as a protest will not be tolerated in Denver. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock