WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hancock announces important updates to Denver’s response to COVID-19

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference about the city coronavirus response on March 9, 2020. (Photo: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver announced on Sunday that they will be aligning with the revised CDC guidelines recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks due to the COVID-19 virus.

The public order was released Tuesday during a press conference.

Join us at 11 a.m. for important updates to the City and County of #Denver’s response to #COVID19 & how the city is aligning with revised @CDCgov guidelines. Live on @MayorHancock’s Facebook page at https://t.co/kgOVbQZiLs or online at https://t.co/rBPpXVIgeI. https://t.co/KOClTaEz0l — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 16, 2020

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and other executive directors will also announce important updates to the City and County of Denver’s response to COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars in Denver will be closed to on-site dining starting March 17 and last for approximately eight weeks. This does not include drive-thru, grab-and-go or delivery from restaurants.

Effective immediately, all gatherings of 50 people or more will be canceled or postponed.

Gyms and theaters are not under the closure order at this time.