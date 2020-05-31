Watch live: Mayor Hancock and DPD Chief Pazen address ongoing protests at 2 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen will address the public in a news conference at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday protests began as peaceful demonstrations and turned violent and destructive after the Denver mandatory curfew passed.

Dumpster and small paper fires were set. Three police officers and a civilian were injured when a moving vehicle struck them on Logan and Colfax. As well, the DPD confiscated numerous dangerous items during the protests. Businesses prepared for damage, looting and vandalism but not all were lucky to go unscathed.