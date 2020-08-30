Watch live: March against racism and police violence in Aurora, Denver

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds are marching down Colfax Avenue from Aurora to Denver in an event organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action.
The march began at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library located at 9898 E. Colfax Ave. and is planned to end at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at City Park.
The event on the Facebook page for the host is titled: “Denver-Aurora March Against Racism & Police Violence”.
The Facebook post states: “Please join the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action on August 30 for a march bringing together Denver and Aurora to demonstrate our unity and determination in the fight against racism and police violence.”
Aurora police posted a tweet that it is on traffic alert due to the, what it is calling, “protest”.
At approximately 3:54 p.m., APD tweeted all lanes of traffic on Colfax were blocked due to the march.