Watch live: March against racism and police violence in Aurora, Denver

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds are marching down Colfax Avenue from Aurora to Denver in an event organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action.

The march began at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library located at 9898 E. Colfax Ave. and is planned to end at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at City Park.

The event on the Facebook page for the host is titled: “Denver-Aurora March Against Racism & Police Violence”.

The Facebook post states: “Please join the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action on August 30 for a march bringing together Denver and Aurora to demonstrate our unity and determination in the fight against racism and police violence.”

Aurora police posted a tweet that it is on traffic alert due to the, what it is calling, “protest”.

#APDAlert: Due to a protest in the 9300 Block of Colfax Avenue, Police District 1 (West side of the city) is currently on Accident Alert and Priority Dispatching. This may cause delays for non-emergency calls for police services. pic.twitter.com/1iVuLa4PhU — Aurora Police Dept.🇺🇸😷 (@AuroraPD) August 30, 2020

At approximately 3:54 p.m., APD tweeted all lanes of traffic on Colfax were blocked due to the march.

UPDATE: The lead of the group is now approaching Yosemite Street and Denver City Limit. The group has now illegally taken both lanes of WB and EB traffic. Avoid Colfax and find alternative routes if you’re in the area. #APDTrafficAlert — Aurora Police Dept.🇺🇸😷 (@AuroraPD) August 30, 2020