DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he is very concerned about the recent youth violence.

“I am sounding the alarm today, there is a state of emergency in our city with regards to our young people and these groups that are perpetrating violence haphazardly," he said. "Unfortunately you got people like Davarie who are in the wrong place at the wrong time, yet their whole life of opportunity and potential is lost because of this sense of violence.”