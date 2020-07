AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: (6:15 p.m.) The crowd is participating in peaceful interactions with speakers.

Crowd asked a series of questions, ranging from being “brutalized by the Aurora Police Department”, to feeling uncomfortable by APD’s presence. They were asked to put their hands up if they answered “yes” to any of those questions…#ElijahMcClain @KDVR pic.twitter.com/mpL3QBFlVP — Laura Wilson (@LauraWilson_TV) July 25, 2020

A demonstration demanding justice for Elijah McClain was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action, and Aurora Copwatch.

The Aurora Police Department issued guidelines for the protest to keep it peaceful. They are regularly Tweeting to keep everyone updated.

If you are attending the #Protest at APD Headquarters today, you can refer to this thread for any protest updates and/or instructions.



Please monitor the local weather, stay hydrated, and if you have any type of emergency, please call 911. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 25, 2020