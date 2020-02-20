Watch Live: Tulsi Gabbard holds town hall in Boulder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 14: Signs direct voters outside the Weisman Art Museum polling place during the 2018 Minnesota primary election on August 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin are also holding primaries today. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Presidential candidates are zeroing in on Colorado voters as Super Tuesday draws closer with rallies and fundraising events starting Thursday evening.

Democratic White House hopeful Tulsi Gabbard will hold a town hall in Boulder at noon Wednesday.

President Donald Trump will host at rally at the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday night at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Doors are set to open at 1 p.m. By Wednesday afternoon, some of President Trump’s supporters had already set up tents in the parking lot to guarantee their spots at the rally.

In the Denver metro, Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar will host a fundraiser at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg plans to talk with supporters in Aurora on Saturday. Elizabeth Warren plans to make a campaign stop in Denver on Sunday.