DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced a public/private partnership with T-Mobile on Wednesday morning. T-Mobile will provide 34,000 students from low-income households in Colorado with free WiFi hotspots and 100 gigabytes of data per year for free.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes, and Sen. Jeff Bridges also joined the governor from Fort Logan Northgate School.

"Education disparities can be made even worse during this time," – Attorney General Phil Weiser. A study this spring found 65,000 CO students didn't have access to internet. Of those without internet access, 2/3 are Latino.