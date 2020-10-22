Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the wildfires on Thursday.

Gov. Polis said some of the fires burning in Colorado believed to be human caused, others still under investigation.

“Stay off the roads unless it is extremely necessary.” Gov. Polis providing update on fire response.

Three of the 4 largest fires in Colorado history have been this year: Cameron Peak (largest) Pine Gulch (2nd) and East Troublesome (currently 4th).

East Troublesome fire believed to be human caused, but still under investigation so no final determination yet.