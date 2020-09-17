Watch: Hilarious Zoom spoof celebrates return of Big Ten football

ROSEMONT, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the Big Ten deciding to give fall football a shot came celebrations from fans and a social media spoof from a viral content creator who’s captured plenty of attention from sports-starved fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new clip, which had 2,000 retweets Wednesday night, showcases a fake Big Ten conference call during which the league announces it has changed course.

In the video created on TikTok, Annie Agar plays the role of the Big Ten and multiple teams including Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Agar takes on the steorotypical “persona” of each university during the hilarious 60-second exchange.

The BigTen is back! Here’s how that zoom call went…🏈 https://t.co/WW9e7SRsCd pic.twitter.com/ttLYwPFDb8 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 16, 2020

Agar’s most popular video, which was viewed more than 2 million times, was produced in May and spoofed Big Ten officials and schools trying to decide whether to move forward with the season. She’s since followed up with similar videos poking fun at the SEC, ACC, NFL and fantasy football drafts.

What isn’t a joke: The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports on Wednesday.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season on Oct. 23 with an eight-game schedule for each team.

The league said the development of rapid daily testing for the coronavirus was a major factor in the decision.