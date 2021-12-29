WATCH: Gov. Polis announces new tax credit for employee-owned businesses

Denver (KDVR) — The employee-owned businesses of Colorado are set to receive some uplifting news this morning when the governor outlines a tax credit designed to ease the long-lasting strains brought on by the pandemic.

Questions about the Employee Ownership Tax Credit program will be taken by Governor Polis Wednesday morning during an 11:30 a.m. press briefing at Hercules Industries, located at 1310 West Evans Ave. in Denver.

The program is aimed at bringing relief to an area of the economy that continues to struggle from the COVID-19 fueled economic shutdowns.

He will share the dais with Pat Meyers, the Chief Economic Recovery Officer and Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Additional officials expected to take part in the briefing include Jennifer Briggs, the Chair of the Employee Ownership Commission, Sandy Shoemaker, Co-Chair of the Employee Ownership Commission, members of both of Denver and Aurora’s South Metro Small Business Development Centers.

