Watch: Garth Brooks sings ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garth Brooks sang a gospel-tinged and beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The country superstar took off his black cowboy hat and kept his eyes closed for much of the powerful song, performing it a capella and without strain.

He offered a few dazzling smiles as the sun broke through the crowd and asked the audience to sing a verse with him. He said, “Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united.”

After it was over, Brooks shook hands with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.