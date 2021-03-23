Watch: Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis speaks about King Soopers shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — After the deadly shooting yesterday at a Boulder King Soopers, many people are looking to support the victims’ community. One of those people is Frank DeAngelis.

“It took me back to almost 22 years ago, just seeing those families waiting outside,” said DeAngelis.

DeAngelis knows what he’s talking about, having been the principal of Columbine High School over two decades ago, when two of his students opened fire and killed 12 fellow students and one teacher.

After the infamous shooting at Columbine High School, DeAngelis made a promise to reach out to communities impacted by gun violence. When former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman asked DeAngelis to join the Colorado Healing Fund, he couldn’t say no.

The Colorado Healing Fund was founded by victim advocates in 2018 in order to support those affected by mass casualty events in the state. The non-profit organization offered support to the victims of the STEM school shooting and the surrounding community.

“I made a promise until the day I die, I’m going to keep helping these communities,” said DeAngelis.

The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated to accept donations for those involved in the Boulder King Soopers shooting. Visit Colorado Healing Fund’s Boulder King Soopers Tragedy page to donate.