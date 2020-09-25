WATCH: Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are flying over Pensacola Friday as a tribute to the resiliency of the community after Hurricane Sally.

“I am very appreciative of the Blue Angels for this incredible show of support for the people of Pensacola as we begin the long recovery from Hurricane Sally,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “This storm has impacted so many people in our community during a time when many of us were already facing challenging times, but I know we will recover. Pensacola is a strong, resilient community, and we will be even stronger once we get through this together.”

“We hope this flight over Pensacola provides a touching display of appreciation for the thousands of Hurricane Sally first responders and the continued resolve of the people of this community,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “We will get through this, just like we have so much this past year. We are all in this together.”

The Blue Angels flyover will include the following areas:

Pensacola Beach

Perdido Key

Community Maritime Park

Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola

Areas surrounding Pensacola Fire Stations 1, 3 and 4

For more information about the Blue Angels, click here.

