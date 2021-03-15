Watch.: Meteorologist Chris Tomer’s update after the blizzard

DENVER (KDVR) — The storm has moved out, but treacherous conditions remain across much of central and eastern Colorado.

In Denver, many neighborhood roads are nearly impassable, while some communities further into the Foothills are still digging out.

Even some highways remain closed, including I-25 NB from the Palmer Divide to Castle Rock.

Across the area most communities received around two feet of snow, with Denver’s official total of 27.1 inches measured at DIA becoming the 4th largest snow total since record keeping began in 1882.

Down toward Conifer totals neared three feet, and volunteer spotters with the National Weather Service still haven’t completed measurements in some areas.

FOX31 NOW’s Chris Parente and Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer held a question and answer session with viewers this morning, watch the full video above.