Watch at 2:30 p.m.: Feel-Good Friday on FOX31 NOW

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re trying something new on FOX31 NOW by bringing you the stories from the week that made us smile, and focusing on the good news happening in our Colorado community.

It’s been more than a year since Coloradans have been able to ride the roller coasters and see the attractions at Elitch Gardens, but that all changes Saturday, as the popular amusement park is officially back.

The City of Denver will allow the park to operate at 43% capacity, about 7,000 people, at a time inside the park.

Elitch isn’t the only popular attraction opening up to Coloradans this weekend. After shutting down the Hanging Lake trail outside of Glenwood Springs last summer due to wildfire concerns, Coloradans will be able to hike the trail starting Saturday.

Hikers will have to make a reservation to hike Hanging Lake, at the cost of $12 per person.

Colorado has some of the best venues in the country to see exotic wildlife. Both the Denver Zoo and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs have been nominated for Best Zoo Exhibit in USAToday’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Music is back at the best concert venue in the country! Red Rocks celebrated its 80th anniversary with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

People are calling a 15-year-old high school boy a hero, after he noticed his grandmother passed out in the middle of his Zoom class.

Cristopher Bishop called 911 and was told to start CPR. The problem was, Bishop doesn’t know CPR, so the dispatcher was able to instruct him and helped save his grandmother’s life.

A Highlands Ranch tap room found a unique way to support the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting, by providing Boulder-based beer to all of their 54 taps.

Every pint not only supported those breweries, but 20% portion of the proceeds will go directly to help those impacted by the Boulder King Soopers shooting through the Colorado Healing Fund.

