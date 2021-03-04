Watch: Mayor Hancock gives COVID-19 update

DENVER (KDVR) — On the eve of the anniversary of Colorado’s first COVID-19 case, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will give an update on the pandemic and vaccine rollout at 1:30 p.m.

Over the past year, Colorado has seen more than 430,000 cases and nearly 6,000 lives lost. Nearly 950,000 people in Colorado have received one dose of the vaccine, with more than 509,000 immunized with two shots.

Denver has been actively working to address vaccine inequity, specifically in underserved populations.

The city has working partnership with several hospitals in the area to facilitate the majority of Colorado’s mass vaccination sites. These events require appointments in advance to participate.

