Gov. Polis invites elementary students to “Name that Plow” contest

DENVER (KDVR) — Every elementary school student in Colorado will get an opportunity to name 20 state snow plows, and eventually track them during winter storms.

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew revealed the new contest to name the state’s plows Tuesday afternoon.

“We want to elevate our Colorado brand,” Polis said, encouraging names of Colorado peaks, places, animals and more. The “Unsinkable Molly” is the first named plow in the state.

The contest has rules: the name needs to be 15 characters or less (one to two words), the plow’s name can’t include the entrant’s name, and there can’t be any profanity or inappropriate language in the name.

