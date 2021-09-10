Watch at 11 a.m.: Gov. Polis gives Colorado COVID-19 update

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis is set to give an update on Colorado’s response efforts to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Polis is expected to comment on the latest vaccine mandate announced by President Biden and how this will affect Colorado.

The update will take place at Boettcher Mansion at 11 a.m. Polis will be joined by COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, both from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

