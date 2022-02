FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – Health officials are providing an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado.

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, will be answering questions about the virus.

Lately, Colorado has been charting some of its lowest-ever COVID numbers, according to the FOX31 Data Desk. The average daily number of new cases has shrank to 1,706.

