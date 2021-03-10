CDOT discusses new traffic impact on I-25 gap project

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation discussed the new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and gave a general update on the I-25 South Gap project at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials announced the beginning of the County Line Road bridge, which is one of five bridges to be replaced as part of the project. The bridge will double in size to handle more lanes and wider shoulders on each side of the bridge.

