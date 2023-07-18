DENVER (KDVR) — The weather in Denver went from record-setting moisture to extreme heat on Monday, but some experienced something different.

While some people were concerned about the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, residents near Sloans Lake think they might have been in the middle of a microburst.

One resident near Colfax and Sloans Lake told FOX31 that they were on their rooftop when there were tiny drops of rain, then some harder rain.

It was a matter of minutes when suddenly the wind was tossing the outdoor furniture on their patio around.

“We went inside the rooftop door and five minutes later we were looking outside the door then WHOOSH–” the resident wrote, “the wind comes and tosses all of my patio furniture and cushions blown off.”

Some users on Reddit said they experienced something similar, and speculate that the wind event was a microburst.

What is a microburst?

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is “a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm.”

Essentially, the NWS said a microburst occurs when the updraft is weakened under a storm and the cloud cannot hold the core of rain, which plummets to the ground and spreads in all directions.

Because wind speeds in a microburst can be as powerful as a tornado, the NWS said it’s important to take severe thunderstorm warnings as seriously as tornado warnings.

Though the wind event that happened Monday afternoon is consistent with that of a microburst, FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Dave Fraser said he took a look at the radar and satellite data from the time period and did not notice anything spectacular.