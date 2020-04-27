Warmest week in 6 months with near-record highs

DENVER– The warmest temperatures in 6 months move into Denver and the Front Range this week. We will rival 2-3 record highs.

It will be sunny today in Denver with a high of 77. Turning partly cloudy this afternoon.

The record high today in Denver is 84 set in 1992.

The Mountains stay sunny to partly cloudy with mild highs in the 50s. The big Spring Melt is underway.

High pressure remains strong most of the week. 70s and 80s will be common. In fact, I’m forecasting 80s Thursday and Friday. This may rival the earliest 90 on record — which occured April 30, 1992.

Thursday and Friday’s high temps may approach daily records as well.

Chances for rain this week are very low 10% or less in the afternoons.

A cold front slides across Colorado late Saturday with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms/rain. This pattern continues on Sunday along with a 10-degree temperature drop.

A side note on Spring planting. Normally, the last freeze occurs around Mother’s Day.