Warm, dry weekend ahead followed by 3 chances for snow next week

DENVER (KDVR) — The snow has moved out and the sunshine has returned to Colorado on Thursday. Snowy roads and sidewalks will continue to melt quickly as warm temperatures move in through the weekend.

Below is a list of some snowfall reports from Wednesday’s storm. Parts of the foothills saw 7 to 11 inches of snow with 5 inches measured at Denver International Airport.

This puts Denver’s February snow total at 11.5 inches, which is 3.8 inches above the average for the month of 7.7 inches.

Friday will be sunny and dry with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. It will be a warm and dry weekend ahead in Denver with temperatures in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Snow chances will return to Denver next week with chances on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.