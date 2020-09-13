Warm and dry weather stays for Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — After a wild week of weather in Colorado, calm weather is here to stay for the next few days.

Sunday will stay warm and dry with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Skies will stay sunny with breezy winds after sunset.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and breezy evening and late night winds. The wind will be the only weather impact for the Broncos game. Clear skies and dry conditions will continue.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay hot and dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s the rest of the week. A 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm will move in on Thursday and Saturday.