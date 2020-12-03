Wanted man arrested after pursuit and shooting at deputies in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted for five felony warrants is behind bars after a multi-agency pursuit over a couple of days.

On Nov. 21 around 9:30 p.m., the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were notified that Fremont County Deputies were in pursuit of an armed fugitive and that the pursuit was entering Teller County on Shelf Road in the area of Cripple Creek. Numerous TCSO deputies responded to assist.

While deputies and officers with the Cripple Creek Police Department and Colorado Division of Gaming were able to prevent the fleeing suspect from entering a highly-populated area, the pursuit continued into the Town of Victor with the suspect firing several rounds toward pursuing deputies and officers.

The suspect wrecked his car at Skaguay Reservoir and ran on foot into a wooded area. Area residents were contacted and told to shelter in place. Numerous deputies and officers secured the area and at 1 p.m. the next day, a remote cabin was discovered with smoke coming from the inside.

TCSO said the suspect ran from the cabin and was taken into custody after a short foot-pursuit. He had a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

According to TCSO, the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Chancey Ray Colwell. Colwell is currently being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond at the Teller County jail.

His warrants include violating parole, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and previous offender possession of a firearm.

Colwell now faces attempted murder to a peace officer, two counts of murder after deliberation, three counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of controlled substance, trespassing, possession of a weapon previous offender, violation of parole, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colwell’s first appearance is set for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.