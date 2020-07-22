Want to brew beer for a living? Regis University offering scholarships for underrepresented students

DENVER — Regis University and Station 26 Brewing Co. have created the For You For All Diversity in Craft Brewing Scholarship to attract underrepresented students interested in the Applied Craft Brewing Certificate Program.

Denver-based Station 26 officials said they are “a company built upon inclusivity for all. We, and our industry at large, still have work to do to achieve the kind of diversity we espouse.”

Scholarship creators are aiming for greater diversity in the craft brew industry, including people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ community.

Annual scholarships of between $2,500 and $5,000 could be awarded after the scholarship is fully endowed.

The endowed scholarship fund has reached over $12,000 of the $50,000 needed, Station 26 has provided $10,000 toward the goal.

The Applied Craft Brewing program teaches the fundamentals of brewing and the skills to develop their own craft, through hands-on experience and an internship at a brewery.