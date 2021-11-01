Von Miller reflects on parting with the Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — With the NFL trade deadline hastily approaching, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with linebacker Von Miller, whose contract was set to expire in the upcoming off-season.
FOX31 was able to catch up with the former Super Bowl MVP as he was leaving the Broncos facility.
“It’s surprising, I love the Denver Broncos,” Miller said. “Everything is still new. It’s hard to really put the emotions into words.”
According to a ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miller, 32, will be heading to the L.A. Rams in a trade that will give the Broncos a pair of second day picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.
“It’s tough,” Miller said. “Somebody told me once ‘You wanna make God laugh, you make plans.’ Got to keep going, take it one day at a time.”
Miller said there were a lot of emotions as he said goodbye to his teammates leaving the facility Monday morning.
“Always have Super Bowl 50,” Miller said. “Seeing the pictures walking out of here, it made me tear up.”
As for what’s next, Miller is excited for the new opportunity with the Rams, and says he hopes to suit up for their Sunday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
“Great team,” Miller said. “Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time. Great defense.”
An official announcement is expected for tomorrow from the Bronco’s management as they take their first steps into what many Denver fans are hoping is the beginning of a rebuilding of the team.