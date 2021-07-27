Volunteers needed for Freedom Service Dogs Puppy Raiser program

Freedom Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization that transform lives by partnering custom-trained assistance dogs with children, veterans and active-duty military and other adults that may need an assistance dog.

Currently, Freedom Service Dogs is in urgent need of volunteers to help train these soon to be assistance dog. The Puppy Raiser program has an increased need for puppy raisers who will help raise the next generation of Freedom Service Dogs.

The puppy will stay in the volunteer’s home for approximately 14 months, which is the period of time before they return to FSD for advanced training, which will ultimately lead to them being placed as a service dog with one of the 90 plus clients on the waiting list.

How to get involved: please contact freedomservicedos.org or call 303-922-6231