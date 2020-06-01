Vitalant will start testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19, high need for donors

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, Vitalant announced the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to Vitalant, he antibody test—authorized by the Food and Drug Administration—will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.

“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s Chief of Marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.” Vitalant began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma in April.

Vitalant said it is accepting donations of all blood types, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies.

Appointments are strongly recommended or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).