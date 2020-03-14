Visitors to Colorado Springs Bridge Center may have been exposed to COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Public Health says the woman who died from COVID-19 Friday attended bridge games at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
According to EPCPH, the woman was at bridge games from Feb. 27 through March 3 at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
Those who attended the center or have come in close contact with someone who has and are showing COVID-19 symptoms need to contact their health provider.
According to the health department, this is especially important for those who attended the following games:
- Feb. 27 (evening): Unit Pairs
- Feb. 28 (morning): Pairs
- Feb. 29: 299er Pairs
- March 1: 299er Swiss
- March 3: 499’rs
This is a developing story and will be updated as more detail emerge.