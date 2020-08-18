Virtual Charcuterie Plating Classes

DENVER (KDVR) -- We set a record high on Monday and we will do it again Tuesday. It will be 98 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high today is 98 set in 2013.

If it seems like it has been a hot year, you are right. Denver reached its 57th day in the 90s for 2020 on Tuesday, reaching the top 5 for days above 90 degrees in a year.