Virtual Charcuterie Plating Classes

On Thursday Aug. 20, Niman Ranch is partnering with Denver-based James Beard nominated Chef Kelly Whitaker on a virtual, interactive Build Your Own Charcuterie Board class. All proceeds of the class go to the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, which awards scholarships to young farmers and future sustainable agriculture leaders.
WHAT:
- Virtual class to learn how to build the perfect charcuterie board.
- Tickets are $50 and include a meal kit shipped to your door that feature 5 varieties of Niman Ranch Certified Humane Charcuterie, fresh honey from a Niman Ranch farmer, 3 award-winning cheeses and surprise additions. Participants will join Chef Kelly for a live interactive class where they can learn from a master!
WHERE:
- Via Zoom!
WHEN:
- Thursday, August 20th 6 – 7 PM MT
WHY:
- This event is a fundraiser for the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, which provides scholarships to young farmers and future sustainable agriculture leaders. The class is a part of Niman Ranch’s 22nd annual Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration.