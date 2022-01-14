Virgin Orbit launch director making huge milestone in the space industry

Virgin Orbit, the sibling company to Richard Branson’s Virgin Airlines and Virgin Galactic, is poised to launch multiple satellites into orbit just days after going public. This will mark their third successful commercial launch in less than one year.

This launch is being directed by Nicole Lewis; one of the youngest women ever to direct a space launch and who is advancing the space industry for young women world-wide.

Lewis shares with us her thoughts and feelings after the flight and what it means to be a launch director.