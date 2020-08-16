Violent crimes up in Elyria Swansea, where BNSF officer shot, killed man who stabbed him

The scene after a shooting involving a BNSF Railroad officer near the National Western Complex in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — Rosio Reynolds says she’s noticed major changes in her neighborhood, where this weekend a BNSF railroad police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed him.

Reynolds grew up in Elyria Swansea, where the crime happened on Saturday.

“We don’t know who’s walking around here anymore,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said that a week ago, she found a trail of blood across her porch, front step and fence. She suspects someone was trying to get into her backyard.

“We called the police, and we let them know. (The officer) said he probably thought it could have been a homeless person,” Reynolds said.

Denver Police were hesitant Saturday to draw a connection between the area’s homeless population and the shooting, saying there’s been an uptick in crime across the city.

Data from the City of Denver shows 91 total offenses were reported in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood over the past month. Of those, 13 were classified as violent crimes.

That’s a large increase compared to the same timeframe last year, when only 4 violent crimes were reported out of 67 total offenses.