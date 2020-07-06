Vigil held for man killed in hit-and-run in Adams County, family seeks answers

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A vigil was held for 26-year-old Juan Soria on Sunday at Devonshire Boulevard and Rainbow Drive where he was killed in a hit-and-run on the evening of June 28.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for those who cared and loved Juan to come and grieve with us,” Liliana Soria, Juan’s sister, said. Family and friends sold candles to help pay for funeral costs.

Colorado State Patrol troopers say Soria was trying to cross the street when he was struck. No suspects have been identified and the incident is still under investigation.

“We just want closure. We want to know why and who did it. We just want to be able to know the reason why,” Soria said.

“I’m not going to stop until l find who did it. I’m not going to stop. If the police officers— the agencies, whoever’s investigating my brother’s case—stops, I just want them to know I’m not going to stop. And I’m going to find who did this to my brother.”

CSP did not have a description of the vehicle following the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact 303-239-4501, reference case #1D201821.