Vigil for family of 5 killed in suspected arson held on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday—family, friends, and community members came together to hold a vigil, asking for justice for a family killed in an August house fire.

Police believe the fire—which killed three adults in their Green Valley Ranch home, and two young children—was intentionally set.

But, no arrests have been made yet.

“This is impossible. We just can’t wrap our heads around it,” family friend Sandra Asante said.

“Why? How? Why him and his family? Why would they target him? We don’t know anything. We have no answers. The longer it takes, the more angry we get,” she added.

They lined both sides of Lincoln Street, in front of the state Capitol on Saturday—one month after the fatal fire—chanting the names of the five members of the Diol family who were killed.

The fire was set in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street, around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5: killing 29-year-old Djibril Diol; his wife, 23-year-old Adja Diol; their 2-year-old daughter Khadija; Djibril’s sister, 25-year-old Hassan Diol; and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s been a month. A month is long, long time to wonder why and who killed five such amazing people,” family friend Maryam Aida Tidjani said.

Police released a surveillance image of three masked suspects last month.

They’ve received tips, but haven’t named any suspects.

“It was already bad. But once we saw all the photos, it just reopened all the wounds again,” family friend Mariam Kyabou said.

“It was like something out of a horror movie. But, there’s no way nobody couldn’t have seen anything. And, there’s cameras everywhere.”

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen was invited to the vigil. He told a crowd of people that the Denver Police Department would not rest until they brought justice to this family.

Djibril Diol’s younger and older brothers also spoke during the vigil, making a plea to the public to come forward with any information.

One of them told the crowd, “it just hurts so much from inside.”

“Their whole family died,” Aida Tidjani said. “Most of the time, they’re crying. They’re just so broken.”

Organizers say there will be more events like this, until they can get more answers about what happened one month ago—and why.

“We don’t want this to be a cold case. We’re here, we’re present, and we’re just waiting,” Kyabou said.