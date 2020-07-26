VIDEO: Jeep blasts through protesters; shot fired by protester

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A blue-colored Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 in Aurora on Saturday.
WARNING: Inappropriate language in video. Video credit: Afro Liberation Front – Gabriel Lavine.
According to Aurora Police, a protester fired a weapon that struck another protester when the Jeep drove through the crowd. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Another Tweet from APD followed that someone showed up at the hospital with a graze wound.
“There have been no other reported incidents, to include anyone actually being hit by the Jeep. No arrests or citations,” APD said.
APD reported there was another incident where someone jumped off I-225, near Abilene and Second Avenue, injuring their leg.
According to FOX31’s Laura Wilson, Aurora police caught the vehicle and took the driver and a passenger into custody.