LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman who bragged in a viral video about getting out of a drunk-driving arrest talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 about what happened that night.

She said she regrets everything she said in the video and that she posted the video in the first place.

“I’m an idiot. Why did I post that?” said Skyler Fluss, the 18-year-old in the video.

In the video, Fluss, claimed she was stopped for drunk driving by a deputy, registered 3.8 blood-alcohol content on a breathalyzer test and was released with just a warning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who pulled her over said Fluss didn’t show any signs she had been drinking.

“He did not do a breathalyzer because she wasn’t drinking,” Jenny Fulton, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said.

Fluss said she had been indeed been drinking and driving.

“I got too intoxicated. I was taking shots all night. I made the dumb decision to get into my car and drive,” Fluss said.

The woman also claimed in the video that the deputy gave her his phone number and said they should “meet for coffee or lunch.” She then goes on to say she is “getting lunch with him tomorrow.” Fluss later told us that was not true.

“That was a lie. I was a stupid teenager. I was stupid and drunk and it wasn’t true,” Fluss said.

Fluss didn’t clarify how exactly she got the alcohol but said she had been hanging out at an 18 and up club in the area. She told us she did try and call friends for a ride but ended up making the wrong decision, she said, to drive home.

“Officer, I am really sorry. If I could go back in time and undo everything, I would,” Fluss said.