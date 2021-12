BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — When a bobcat on a Boulder trail got hungry, it stalked and pounced its prey.

Video shot by Fernando Boza captures the animal in its natural habitat in hunting mode. It appears the bobcat caught a small rodent and runs away with its meal.

Boza posted with the video: “I am so proud of this little guy (or gal?). I have been ‘following’ him since he was not much more than a little puff ball. It’s pretty cool to see him hunt successfully!”