Black bear sow and two cubs in a tree with all three faces visible.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult black bear and its cubs were caught on camera on a trail in Jefferson County on Sunday. The video was taken by Aubrey Chambers, which is pretty close but she acted correctly, according to Ranger Alicia.

Spotted today on #jeffcotrails. These visitors did the right thing: stopped,kept their distance,and the bears left the area. If the #BlackBears didn’t move away, make yourself big and yell firmly “GO AWAY PLEASE!” It doesn’t hurt to add the please. 🎥 from Aubrey Chambers pic.twitter.com/V0nhKbr7N6 — Ranger Alicia (@RangerAlicia19) July 26, 2020

Just in case you find yourself in the same position, Ranger Alicia says to “make yourself big and yell firmly “GO AWAY PLEASE!” It doesn’t hurt to add the please.”