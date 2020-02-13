Video appears to show CSU police vehicle not stopping for school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) -- New video appears to show a Colorado State University Police Department vehicle failing to stop for a school bus.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at East Mulberry Street and Loma Linda Drive.

Under Colorado law, drivers must stop for a school bus that has its "STOP" sign extended, regardless of whether the driver is on the same side of the road as the bus.

Frustrated residents in the area have started recording people failing to stop for school buses.

"My younger one's bus will park out in the road so cars behind them have to stop, but the cars on the other side just fly by," said parent Christina Gibbs.

In the video, the CSUPD cruiser is on the opposite side of the street from the stopped school bus.

The police department initially said the officer involved did not see the school bus' flashing lights and "understands and regrets the mistake and has taken responsibility.”

CSUPD also said it "has treated the situation as we would if a civilian were driving, and has taken the appropriate traffic enforcement action."

However, the department later changed its mind, issuing the following statement:

"The stop arm of a school bus is designed to automatically deploy and its yellow warning lights change to flash red as the bus door is being opened.

Upon further review, the video shows that the doors of the bus were just opening as the officer drove past the bus and not while the officer was approaching, so the yellow lights were still flashing and the stop arm was not yet deployed.

After further review, CSUPD has determined that a violation had not occurred and is not issuing a citation.

The safety of our children at school zones is paramount to our entire community and we appreciate being made aware of this concern."

Gibbs says either way, the incident is a reminder for all drivers to be cautious when a school bus is stopped.

"Thankfully, nobody has to cross the road but you never know. Things can happen, especially in weather like this," she said.