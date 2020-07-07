Victims of recent shootings and a stabbing identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) released the identification of five homicide victims that occurred between July 1 and July 6.

On the evening of July 1, an adult male was found shot at East 29th Avenue and North Downing Street and transported to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead.

#DPD Officers on scene at 29th and N Downing on a shooting. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/3joRpGvqlJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2020

The Denver OME identified the victim as Daniel Epperson, 29, and determined he died from a gunshot wound. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Thirty-two-year-old Booker Jackson III was pronounced deceased at the scene on the 800 block of South Knox Court on July 2. His cause of death is reported from multiple gunshot wounds and is considered a homicide.

The Denver Police Department responded to a death investigation on the 1500 block of N. Oneida Street in the early morning hours on July 4. Forty-year-old Ariana Wolk was pronounced dead at the scene. The OME determined her cause of death was from sharp force injuries.

A shooting in Montbello on July 5 involving a male and female is being investigated as a homicide. A gunshot wound killed 21-year-old Yaun Yae Long, according to the Denver OME. The condition of the female has not been updated.

Tayvion Washington, 19, was transported to Denver Health after DPD responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Poplar Street on July 6. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Denver OME. The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.