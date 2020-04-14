Victim of Skyland neighborhood fatal shooting identified

DENVER (KDVR) — Twenty-one-year-old Joryn Dean was identified as the deceased victim from a shooting that took place at the 2800 block of N. Monroe Street on April 9.

According to witnesses, Dean and friends were playing a video game in the bedroom when a neighbor had words with them through the window. A short time later the same woman allegedly began shooting into the window.

Dean was transported to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and concluded the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

A suspect has been arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and attempted murder.