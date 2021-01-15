‘Very time consuming and difficult’: retired FBI agent weighs in on search for Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent a straightforward message to suspects in the U.S. Capitol riot investigation Friday, saying every FBI field office in the country is looking for them.

The FBI has received hundreds of thousands of pieces of photo and video evidence to date. Retired FBI profiler Pete Klismet says processing that much information takes a lot of time and a lot of manpower.

“To analyze it and to figure out what in all of that information is valuable, what is useful and potentially, what is evidence in a criminal investigation,” said Klismet.

Klismet spent more than two decades working for the FBI but says he never saw an investigation of this magnitude. He believes federal investigators likely have teams dedicated to collecting, evaluating and prioritizing the information coming in.

“Is this a high priority, a lower priority or is it no priority? And then you have to go from there. You’ve got to do that because you just get too much information,” said Klismet.

He says investigators have to consider the source of the information when making that determination.

“Just to make that snap decision on whether this person sounds credible and whether or not the information they’re providing appears to have some credibility attached as well. It’s very hard,” said Klismet.

A statement from FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge says to date, they’ve identified 270 suspects involved in criminal activity in and around the Capitol. More than 40 subjects have been arrested and more than 100 individuals have been taken into custody.

The FBI says information from the public has been critical in the investigation. They ask anyone with information to contact them by phone (1-800-CALL-FBI) or submit photos and videos online.